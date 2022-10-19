Takoradi Port Receives Conveyor System Components

The vessel with the equipment

The final components to complete the full installation and automation of the newly constructed Dry Bulk Terminal Conveyor System at the Takoradi Port has arrived at the Takoradi Port.

A vessel and heavy lift carrier, MV Fair Partner, arrived from Dubai with the components including two ship loaders and an eco-hopper.

With a discharge capacity of 2500 MT/hour, the new conveyer system can load a total of up to 120, 000 tonnes of Bauxite and Manganese in 48 hours.

This will be a remarkable improvement over the current manual grab system with a loading rate of approximately 8000 MT/24 hours.

The installation of the Eco-hopper will also significantly reduce dust and other pollutant emissions, making operations at the port environmentally friendly.

The Harbour Master at Port of Takoradi, Captain Richmond James Quayson, who supervised the berthing of the vessel carrying the equipment, revealed this.

He stated that the automation of the conveyer system positions the 16metre (m) deep and 800m long dry bulk terminal to receive capsize vessels.

Capt. Quayson said the new development at the dry bulk terminal would improve and enhance turnaround time for ships at the quay as well as reduce their waiting time at anchorage.

The Director of Port of Takoradi, Captain Ebenezer Afadzi, lauded shareholders, management, and staff of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) for the feat chalked in the development of Ghana’s premier seaport.

He assured that the Takoradi Port would efficiently run the newly installed equipment at the dry bulk terminal for the benefit of GPHA in particular and Ghana as a whole.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi