Buipewura Closes Down Charcoal Market In Buipe

The paramount chief of the Buipe Traditional Area who doubles as the Vice President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor Il, has ordered the closure of the Buipe charcoal market in the central Gonja district of the Savannah region.

“I declare to the people of the Central Gonja District and Ghana at large that the Buipe charcoal park popularly known as ‘Bidie Park’ has been closed and banned from its usual activities.”

The Buipewura made this known at a Central Gonja district stakeholder consultative dialogue meeting on illegal logging, commercial charcoal burning and commercial fuel wood activities affecting the environment.

The closure of the charcoal follows the ban of illegal logging, commercial charcoal burning and commercial fuel wood activities by the Regional House of Chiefs in the region.

The Buipewura at the stakeholder consultative dialogue supported the ban on illegal logging, commercial charcoal burning and commercial fuel wood activities, adding that the decision was in the right direction to protect the wanton depletion of vegetation cover of the Savannah Region to reclaim its natural state in due course.

The Buipe paramount chief noted that the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs decision on the ban of illegal logging, commercial charcoal burning and commercial fuel wood activities in the Region was not about politics or NPP and NDC of the political divide.

“Great generations have no locus in building Houses and buying fleet of vehicles for their children to make them happy.Rather, great generations protect the natural resources for the present and the unborn to make them happy to provide life starter ingredients for their future development and to provide the economic morsel for their generation to stand firm to compute with the rest of the World.”

He urged chiefs to as a matter of urgency form a task force in their jurisdictions to support the ban to achieve its set goals and report same to the Regional House of Chiefs.

The Central Gonja District Chief Executive , Mustapha Mahama, who doubles as the District Security Council (DISEC) chairman assured chiefs and people of Gonjaland that the security is ready to enforce the ban in order to help stop the illegal logging, commercial charcoal burning and commercial fuel wood menace in the district.

FROM Eric Kombat, Buipe