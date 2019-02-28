Bunkpurugu MP Appointed North-East Regional Minister

Solomon Boar

President Akufo-Addo has appointed the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bunkpurugu Constituency and former Deputy Minister for Northern Region, Solomon Boar, as the Minister-designate for North East Region.

Mr. Tahiru Tia Ahmed, an educationist from Gambaga, has been nominated as the Deputy Minister-designate for the North East Region.

Mr. Salifu Adam Braimah, MP for Salaga South, has been appointed Minister-designate for Savannah Region, with Samuel Yeyu Tika, former parliamentary candidate for Mankarigu Daboya Constituency as the Deputy Minister-designate.

In a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, he indicated that the president is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the vetting of the regional ministers and deputy ministers designate to enable them to assume their respective offices promptly in order to begin and accelerate the establishment of the new regions.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale