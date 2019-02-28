Ayawaso Probe: Police, ‘Al-Qaeda’ Boys Clash At NDC Polls

DSP Kwasi Ofori

IT HAS been revealed that some terrifying and heavily built men were transported from Tamale to Accra to apparently offer security for some candidates during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) national executive election in November 2018.

The men, said to belong to an apparent political vigilante group called ‘Al-Qaeda Boys’ from Tamale, reportedly clashed with police officers detailed on that day to offer security.

Their presence forced the police to mount security for about three days.

The NDC election started on Saturday November 18, 2018 and lasted for three days.

Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Kwasi Ofori, said this when he appeared before the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry on Thursday, February 28 at the Osu Castle in Accra.

According to him, the body and style of the Al-Qaeda Boys were terrifying.

He said with impunity, one of the Al-Qaeda Boys told the police that they were in to provide security.

He said that was when the police had asked them to leave the Trade Fair Centre, where the election was being held.

According to him, the group tried to cause confusion during the election but the police applied force to disperse them and contain the situation.

He said for three days, police were on ground to provide security before the election could go on smoothly.

According to him, some National Security operatives of the NDC, including Naval Captain Baffour, complained about the terrifying presence of the ‘Al-Qaeda Boys’.

Meanwhile, he has also disclosed that during the Greater Accra regional elections of the NDC, the deadly vigilante group, the Hawks, linked to the NDC, was on ground at the University of Ghana, Legon.

BY Melvin Tarlue