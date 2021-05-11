Burglars Besiege Buhari’s Chief of Staff Residence

Burglars have reportedly attempted to break into the residence of Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to President Buhari.

His residence is said to be located around the presidential villa, Abuja.

According to Vanguard Nigeria, the burglars attempted to break into the residence around 3:00am on Monday, May 10, 2021.

They were apparently unsuccessful in breaking into the residence, according to report.

Prof. Gambari is cited to have confirmed the incident to journalists covering the Presidential Villa.

However, speaking through the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the Chief of Staff reportedly stated that there was nothing to worry about.

The presidential aide was however silent on whether any arrest was made given the level of tight security network around the residence.

Shehu is quoted as saying: “The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there ‘was a foolish attempt’ to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.”

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident.”

