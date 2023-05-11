Burna Boy Snubs Nigerian Journalist

Burna Boy at Met Gala

Nigerian journalist, Kachi Offiah, who attended this year’s Met Gala in New York has said her country’s Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy “snubbed” her at the event.

Burna Boy made his debut at the world’s most prestigious and glamorous fashion event on May 1, 2023.

Offiah said she was the only Nigerian reporter at the event but when she approached the Nigerian superstar for an interview, she was “snubbed” by the singer.

She disclosed this on Arise 360 music programme recently.

She said, “I’m not gonna lie, at that very moment [after Burna Boy’s snub] I was gonna cry. First of all, I tell you why, I looked hello stupid calling this man Odogwu [laughs]. And then he just walked right past me like I was some crazy lady from Africa that doesn’t understand who he was.

“I’m sure people were probably thinking, who in the world is odogwu?”

However, in the video clip, the Dailypost reported Burna Boy smiled at her when she requested to interview him.

Burna Boy said, “Honestly, I have got to go.”

After the singer walked away, the journalist said to the camera, “Guys, we got to remember this one, Burna Boy really snubbed Nigeria like don’t forget that.”