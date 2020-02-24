Burna Boy Stole Most Of His Songs From Fela- Eedris Abdulkareem

Burna Boy and Eedris Abdulkareem

Eedris Abdulkareem, a veteran Nigerian rapper, has asked Burna Boy to apologise to Nigerians for saying that nobody pushed or supported him up the ladder of fame.

Last week, Burna Boy ignited a controversy on social media after saying he is the best and nobody paved the way for him in the entertainment industry.

Burna has since stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media as some frowned upon his statement, describing him as ‘proud’.

Speaking in an interview on TVC’s Entertainment Splash, Eedris urged Burna Boy to apologise for the statement because Fela made it happen for him.

According to Daily Post Nigeria, he claimed that the star stole most of his songs from Fela to become who he is today.

“Burna boy should apologise for that statement because Fela paved the way for him. Most of his songs were stolen from Fela’s songs and Afrobeat. Fela’s songs pass meaningful messages but I wonder what his music teaches,” Eedris added.