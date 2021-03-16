Burna Boy & Wizkid Win First Grammy Award

Wizkid and Burna Boy

Nigeria Afrobeats stars Burna Boy and Wizkid have both won awards at the 2021 Grammys.

Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé; ‘Brown Skin Girl’, from ‘Lion King: The Gift album.’

Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy, was also featured on the song.

Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu, a nominee for a second consecutive year, won with his ‘Twice As Tall’ album.

The 29-year-old beat four others including the Malian band, Tinariwen.

The BBC reported that the Grammys described ‘Twice As Tall’ as “a masterclass in the vibe and hustle that have made Burna Boy an international musical force.”

“He continues to torch limitations, seamlessly blending styles and genres and fearlessly fuelling the fire heating the melting pot of pop, Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae and more,” it said.

The album features a wide range of international artistes such as Stormzy, Youssou Ndour, Naughty By Nature, and Chris Martin of Coldplay, and had Sean Combs as executive producer.

Burna Boy was nominated in the same category in 2019 – then known as Best World Music Album – but lost out to Angelique Kidjo at the awards ceremony in 2020.

However, Kidjo dedicated her win to him, saying: “Burna Boy is among those young artistes that come from Africa that is changing the way our continent is perceived and the way that African music is the bedrock of all music.”