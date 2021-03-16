Mourinho Slams Referee, Players

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho slammed his players and referee, Michael Oliver, after Tottenham suffered north London derby defeat at Arsenal.

Manager Mourinho accused some of his Spurs stars of “hiding” during a poor first half – and also included himself in his scathing assessment – before criticising Oliver for awarding a second-half spot-kick that was “an offence to penalties.”

Mourinho’s side, who finished the game with ten men, let a one-goal lead slip and were beaten by Alexandre Lacazette’s controversial penalty.

Spurs led against the run of play through a sensational rabona goal from Erik Lamela, who came on early for the injured Son Heung-min and was later sent off, the visitors’ only first-half attempt on goal.

Mourinho, who withdrew Gareth Bale and Tanguy Ndombele early in the second half, insisting they were not playing with the intensity he wanted, said, “The only two things that were positive in the first half was an amazing goal, and the result, 1-1, was not a fair reflection of that first half where they dominated us. We were very poor.

“Some important players were hiding. I am not even going in the direction of individuals. I am as guilty for that first-half as the players.

“People were hiding themselves, no intensity, no passing and moving. We were poor. As simple as that,” he said.

Martin Odegaard equalised for Arsenal before the decisive moment arrived shortly after the hour.

Oliver pointed to the spot after Lacazette went down following a challenge from Davinson Sanchez, who slid in, attempting to block an anticipated effort from the Frenchman.