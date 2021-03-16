Ben Nunoo Mensah Retains GOC Post

Ben Nunoo Mensah

Ben Nunoo Mensah has retained his seat as the President for the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) yesterday by Congress.

The former Ghana Weightlifting Federation President polled 35 votes to beat former General Secretary, Richard Akpokavie (28), to retain the seat.

Ghana FA Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong polled 41 votes to win the GOC Treasurer position, beating his competitor Christopher Essifie, who had 22 votes.

The General Secretary position saw Mohammed Sahnoon winning the seat with 41 votes, while Richmond Quarcoo had 22 votes.

Paul Atchoe retained his position as the GOC First Vice President with 37 votes, beating Ghana Table Tennis Association President, Mawuko Afadzinu, who had 26 votes.

In the other categories, the five federations recognised by the International Olympic body which were elected by congress were Michael Aggrey (Ghana Golf Association), George Okoe Lamptey (Amateur Boxing), Albert Frimpong (Baseball and Softball), Emmanuel Tetteh (Judo) and Delphina Quaye (Swimming).

Below are the full results

PRESIDENT

1.Richard Akpokavie Esq – Hockey 28

2.Ben Nunoo Mensah – Weightlifting 35

1ST VICE

1.Mawuko Afadzinu – Table Tennis 26

2.Paul Atchoe – Volleyball 37

2ND VICE

Evans Yeboah – Badminton 12

Frederick Otu Lartey – Taekwondo 51

3RD VICE

Charles Osei Asibey – Arm wrestling 23

Mohammed Mahadi – Fencing 40

SECRETARY-GENERAL

Richmond Quarcoo – Squash 22

Mohammed Sahnoon Esq – Cycling 41

Deputy Secretary General

Ahmed Shaib – Weightlifting 44

Bawa Fuseini – Triathlon 19

TREASURER

Frederick Acheampong – Football 41

Christopher Essilfie – Olympian 22

DEPUTY TREASURER

Isaac Aboagye Duah – Tennis 41

Christopher Darko-Amankrah – Athletics 22