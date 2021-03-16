Ben Nunoo Mensah Retains GOC Post

Ben Nunoo Mensah
Ben Nunoo Mensah has retained his seat as the President for the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) yesterday by Congress.
The former Ghana Weightlifting Federation President polled 35 votes to beat former General Secretary, Richard Akpokavie (28), to retain the seat.
Ghana FA Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong polled 41 votes to win the GOC Treasurer position, beating his competitor Christopher Essifie, who had 22 votes.
The General Secretary position saw Mohammed Sahnoon winning the seat with 41 votes, while Richmond Quarcoo had 22 votes.
Paul Atchoe retained his position as the GOC First Vice President with 37 votes, beating Ghana Table Tennis Association President, Mawuko Afadzinu, who had 26 votes.
In the other categories, the five federations recognised by the International Olympic body which were elected by congress were Michael Aggrey (Ghana Golf Association), George Okoe Lamptey (Amateur Boxing), Albert Frimpong (Baseball and Softball), Emmanuel Tetteh (Judo) and Delphina Quaye (Swimming).
Below are the full results
PRESIDENT
1.Richard Akpokavie Esq – Hockey 28
2.Ben Nunoo Mensah – Weightlifting 35
1ST VICE
1.Mawuko Afadzinu – Table Tennis 26
2.Paul Atchoe – Volleyball 37
2ND VICE
Evans Yeboah – Badminton 12
Frederick Otu Lartey – Taekwondo 51
3RD VICE
Charles Osei Asibey – Arm wrestling 23
Mohammed Mahadi – Fencing 40
SECRETARY-GENERAL
Richmond Quarcoo – Squash 22
Mohammed Sahnoon Esq – Cycling 41
Deputy Secretary General
Ahmed Shaib – Weightlifting 44
Bawa Fuseini – Triathlon 19
TREASURER
Frederick Acheampong – Football 41
Christopher Essilfie – Olympian 22
DEPUTY TREASURER
Isaac Aboagye Duah – Tennis 41
Christopher Darko-Amankrah – Athletics 22