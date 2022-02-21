Businesses Recovering From COVID-19

Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim

BUSINESSES IN Ghana are continuing to recover from the shocks caused by the COVID-19, new data from the COVID-19 Business Tracker survey results has revealed.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), which made this known, said although there were variations in response across different types of firms, COVID-19 Business Tracker Waves I-III findings indicate improvements for businesses through a variety of channels and expectations of positive impact expected in the future.

“The findings from the third wave of the COVID-19 Business Tracker indicate that the government stimulus impacted positively on firm’s sales with an increase of 11.5 percent. This positive effect was evident among small businesses as their sales increased by 22 percent,” noted Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, Government Statistician.

He said the Wave III Business Tracker also shows rising use of mobile money among firms for sales.

“Data, compared to Waves I and II, reveal almost 7 out of 10 firms are now using mobile money to do business, with mobile money usage increasing from 35.7% and 53.4% (Waves I and II respectively), to 69.6% (Wave III).

“Similarly, more businesses are adopting the use of internet for sales,” he added.

Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana, commenting on the development, said “We need to re-imagine development in the digital age. It is encouraging to see more firms embracing digitalisation as a default to improve business. UNDP remains committed to supporting Government’s digital agenda and recovery efforts to accelerate the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

“The improvement recorded over the periods is remarkable, but we also need to pay attention to the policy supports required by the firms. The World Bank will continue to support the Government of Ghana in its efforts towards the country’s economic recovery,” noted Pierre Laporte, World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The third wave identified multiple recovery pathways such as sales, access to inputs, finance and employment, compared to the 2020 second round data (Wave II).

However, the key findings from the third round (Wave III) data released by the Ghana Statistical Service(GSS), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Bank, show a considerable decline in the rate of reduction in hours worked, wage reduction and leave without pay over the three data collection periods in 2020-2021 (Waves I-III).

Moreover, the Wave I data also show an increase in reopening of previously fully closed firms. Out of 30,654 firms that were previously closed in the Wave II results, almost half are fully opened (15,174) in Wave III. But close to half (14,162) are still closed, suggesting more supports to help all businesses fully bounce back. The top three policies support the firms desired to become resilient is loans with subsidised interest, cash transfer and access to new credit.

The COVID-19 Business Tracker is a collaboration between the Statistical Service, UNDP and the World Bank, which aims at providing critical information to help the Government of Ghana, development partners and other organisations monitor the effects of COVID-19 on businesses. The overall objective of the survey is to track the socio-economic impacts, measures to mitigate this impact, and efforts to build better recovery for the people of Ghana.

BY Samuel Boadi