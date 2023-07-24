Cabinet Reshuffle Looms… Who Replaces Cecilia Dapaah

President Nana Akufo-Addo

In the wake of recent political developments following the resignation of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, former Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, speculations are rife regarding an imminent cabinet reshuffle by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Several names have emerged as potential replacements for key ministerial positions, generating anticipation among the Ghanaian public.

Among the frontrunners for a prominent role is Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Majority Leader and Minister for Government Business, Freda Prempeh, Minister of State at the Ministry of Works and Housing and her boss, Francis Asenso Boakye.

They are being considered for the vacant ministerial position at the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation.

Sources suggest that Asenso might assume this responsibility in an acting capacity, or the president could opt to merge the two ministries, streamlining their operations for greater efficiency.

The odds appear to also favour another contender, Dr. Freda Prempeh who is said to possesses a wealth of experience and expertise in the sector having served as a deputy minister before. Her potential appointment to a higher position underscores the president’s emphasis on continuity and leveraging the knowledge of seasoned professionals as well as gender balance.

O.B. Amoah, the current minister of state at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, has also been mentioned as a strong contender for the job served as minister from the Kufuor era.

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, could also replace Ms Dapaah. This would trigger a reshuffle of the leadership of the governing party in Parliament and reduce the number of ministerial portfolios under the government with Alexander Kwamina Afenyo Markin possibly taking over as Majority Leader.

No new hands from outside will be introduced to avoid another vetting brouhaha.

President Akufo-Addo’s impending cabinet reshuffle is seen as a strategic maneuver to strengthen his administration, infuse fresh perspectives, and ensure optimal performance across various ministries.

The president’s selection process is expected to be meticulous, prioritizing competence, experience, and alignment with the government’s agenda.

While the final decisions rest with President Akufo-Addo, the public eagerly awaits official announcements regarding the new appointments.

As the nation awaits the anticipated changes, Ghanaians remain hopeful that the upcoming cabinet reshuffle will bolster the government’s efforts to drive progress, address pressing challenges, and advance the nation’s development agenda.

By Vincent Kubi