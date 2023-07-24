Govt Will Not Be Complacent In Security Management – Bawumia

Overall best cadet, Afriyie Atta Senior receiving a plaque from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says government will not be complacent in managing the security of the country considering the intricate dimensions of security across the globe.

The Vice President said this when he commissioned 357 cadet officers into the Ghana Immigration Service yesterday at the Ghana Immigration Service Training School at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

He said, “Let me indicate that government will not be complacent in its security management. We are alert and working to ensure that citizens and all who enter Ghana are safe and continue to go about their activities without fear.

“The management of migration and its implications and security across the world keeps assuming intricate dimensions each passing day that notwithstanding, the benefit that accrue to the effective management of migration cannot be underestimated.”

He said the government is therefore committed to ensuring that the Immigration Act 2016, Act 908, which is aimed at injecting more efficiency into the service, is fully implemented.

The 2022 officers review cadet was the maiden one held for graduating cadet since 2019 as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Vice President, the ceremony marks an important milestone towards the development of the country as personnel of the service forms an important human resource to the country giving the complexities of globalisation and its impact on migration and security management.

He indicated that due to the strategic position of the service towards achieving peace and security as well as economic prosperity of the country, the government since assumption of office has retooled the service and hopes increased numbers coupled with the para military training provided them will go a long way to enable them to perform as expected.

The Ghana Immigration Service is responsible for managing the country’s borders, and that serves as the first line of defence to ensuring that whatever comes in and goes out of the country is monitored, as well as the issuance of visas to non-Ghanaians.

The service also play a key role in national security, trade and investment facilitation, and tourism for national development.

Dr. Bawumia, however, urged management of GIS to continuously adopt a more innovative and robust approach in managing migration in addition to other innovations it has started while government also works in providing the necessary logistics to enable personnel function effectively.

“The government, on its part, will not renege on its responsibility of providing the logistics needed for the Ghana Immigration Service to deliver on its mandate. Government is resolved to rid the country of all types of crimes and resolved to resource all the security services to enable them enforce the law,” he added.

Dr. Bawumia also said government has already delivered on its promise, as it has procured arms and ammunition for GIS to enhance security at the borders while government works towards providing specialised civilian equipment, regional offices, residential accommodation and other critical logistics for GIS.

While Dr. Bawumia commended GIS for its immense contribution towards national development in the midst of the challenging logistical constraints, he also asked the graduands to “hold unto the virtues and high standard of discipline imparted to them while urging them to be fully committed to the cause of the country and exhibit high levels of integrity, eschew all forms of corrupt practices in the performance of their duties.”

The Vice President also commissioned a water facility by GIS to help augment water supplied for the trainees at the training school.

The officers who went through seven months of intensive training in drill and physical training also received training on leadership, international relations, immigration service regulations, surveillance, intelligence and investigations among others.

Afriyie Atta Senior, who was adjudged the overall best officer cadet for his exemplary leadership, received a plaque and a citation.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah