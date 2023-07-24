OSP Seeks Cecilia Dapaah Properties

In a shocking turn of events, former Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has been arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on suspicion of corruption and corruption-related offenses.

Following her arrest, the OSP has now initiated a search of her properties, aiming to uncover any potential hidden assets or money linked to the alleged corruption.

Officials from the OSP are currently en route to Cecilia Dapaah’s homes as part of their ongoing investigation.

The purpose of the search is to establish whether there are any additional undisclosed funds or assets within her properties.

Cecilia Dapaah, who previously held the position of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, has faced intense scrutiny over the past days regarding allegations of corruption after news broke that her househelps stole huge sums of cash from her residence in the capital.

The OSP’s decision to search her properties indicates a significant escalation in the investigation. This development underscores the commitment of the Ghanaian authorities to address corruption and hold accountable those who engage in such activities, irrespective of their positions or past accomplishments.

“CECILIA ABENA DAPAAH At 11:55 GMT on 24 July 2023, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who resigned from the position of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on 22 July 2023, was placed under arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of moncy and other valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence. Ms. Dapaah is being questioned by authorised Officers of the OSP, ” a statement issued by OSP today July 24, 2023.

Ms. Dapaah resigned from her position on July 22, 2023, following rumours of a theft case involving her house helps.

The court case in question involves two house helps, Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei, who allegedly stole large amounts of money and valuables from the home of Dapaah and her husband in Abelemkpe, Accra.

It has been revealed that an estimated $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis were stolen between July and October 2022.

The stolen items reportedly include clothing valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, jewelry worth $95,000, six pieces of Kente cloth valued at GH¢90,000, and six sets of men’s suits worth $3,000. Several individuals have also been charged with receiving stolen property.

Patience and her alleged accomplices initially evaded arrest but were later caught in Tamale. During a search of their apartment, $40,000 and GH¢72,619.70 were recovered. Patience also purchased a 3-bedroom house worth US$70,000 in Amrahia and furnished it with new items. Sarah, on the other hand, used her portion of the stolen money to build a 3-bedroom house.

Ms. Dapaah resigned to ensure that the ongoing court case does not hinder the work of the government. She expressed her intent to cooperate fully with state agencies to establish the facts and emphasized her belief that she will be fully exonerated from the allegations against her.

The resignation of Ms. Dapaah has raised concerns and expectations among citizens and stakeholders regarding the future of sanitation and water management in the country. There is hope that the government will reevaluate its policies and prioritize the urgent need for improved sanitation infrastructure and access to clean water.

The government’s response to the resignation and its subsequent actions will play a crucial role in shaping the future of sanitation and water management in Ghana.

During her tenure, Ms. Dapaah launched the National Sanitation Campaign and implemented various water supply projects to address sanitation and water-related challenges. However, the persistent issues in these areas call into question the effectiveness of the government’s approach and the need for a renewed strategy moving forward.

The court case involving Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei has been adjourned till August 2, 2023, as investigations continue.

By Vincent Kubi