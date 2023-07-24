Serwaa Armihere Has Not Resigned From GHOne -Nana Aba

Nana Aba Anamoah, General Manager of GHOne TV has dispelled widespread speculations that popular broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has resigned from the TV station.

Viral reports on Monday had it that Serwaa has called it quit with the EIB Network.

However, Nana Aba dismissed the claim when she responded to a tweet by Sikaofficial, one of the earliest blogs to break the news.

“I used to think so highly of you…I never pictured you as a fake blogger. Turns out you’re more unprofessional than the others. Such a shame. Serwaa has not resigned from GHOne,” she wrote in her response to the blog.

Serwaa Amihere is one of the most recognized Ghanaian broadcaster and news anchors the EIB Group.

She is a three-time Radio & Television Personality Awards ‘Best TV Newscaster’ winner for her station. It is not clear what triggered her resignation rumours.