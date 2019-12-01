Caesars Court Wheelchair Minigolf League Ends On High

After a successful launch last week, the 2019 Ghana wheelchair Minigolf Clubs (GAWMA) League teed off to a colourful start with matchday 1 & 2 and 20 fixtures completed successfully.

The brain child of Ghana Minigolf Federation (GMF) and the Ghana wheelchair Minigolf Association (GAWMA), the maiden league is the first of its kind in the world, and will pair up five wheelchair minigolf clubs against each other to compete in 40 matches over the next four weeks.

The Champion Wheelchair Minigolf Club will be awarded as part of 2019 GMF Clubs League Awards ceremony this December 15 at the Caesars Court, Ridge.

At the end of match day 2, last Saturday, GAWMA ELWILS Putters wheelchair club maintained its lead on the 2019 Caesars Court league with a total of 22 points and a score of 415 with 18 holes in one.

Victory Putters Club followed in second position on the GAWMA League table with a total of 16 points and score of 406 with 21 holes in one.

The third, fourth and fifth positions went to Amazing, Raiders and Hope Wheelchair clubs each Logging same 16 points on the league table but separated in order by their scores of 415, 417 and 426 respectively.

Amazing Putters wheelchair club Ace, Emmanuel Abban emerged as best single player, while Baba Wasilla and Samuel Okpoti from Elwils Putters won the best Club Duo Score.

They were all presented with cash prizes from the Headline Sponsor of the Wheelchair Minigolf League Caesars Court, Ridge.

Matchday one and two were officiated by a mixed team of GMF & The Ghana wheelchair minigolf Association (GAWMA) who has given all their Clubs players one week break and return to compete in match Day three fixtures for this Saturday at 1pm at Caesars Court Ridge.

The maiden wheelchair League Official Opening ceremony last Wednesday was graced by the President of Ghana Olympics Committee (GOC) Ben Nunoo Mensah, Deputy Director ( NSA) Saka Acquye, the Executive Secretary of the Disability Council, Lawyer Esther Akua Gyamfi, among others.