President Tours Gt. Accra

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Will today commence a three-day working tour of the Greater-Accra region.

The President is expected to inspect ongoing works, commission completed projects, and cut the sod for new projects and also hold interactions with the Chiefs as well as students and tutors at selected educational institutions.

He will start from Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom and also move to Amasaman constituency to meet and interact with the Chiefs and people of Ga West, Ga North and Ga Central at Nsakina.

In the Trobu Constituency, he will inspect the progress of work at the site of the Pokuase Interchange and proceed to Dome to inspect work on Dome Road-Atomic road to Taifa Junction in the Dome Kwabenya constituency.

Later, the President will visit an affordable house project being undertaken by the State Housing Company, and a three-Storey Court Complex all at Frafraha in the Adenta Constituency before ending the day at Madina Zongo where he will commission the Madina Zongo Astro Turf.

On the day, the President go to Odododiodio, where he will interact and distribute outboard motors to fisherfolks at a durbar in Ga Mashie. He will also walk through Kantamanto to Makola and Okaishie to meet with the membership of the Ghana Union Traders Association and the Traders Union.

He will also move to Old Fadama, the President will cut the sod for the construction of a hostel for Kayayei, in fulfillment of a manifesto pledge and move to Ablekuma South where will interact with tutors and students of St. Mary’s SHS, and inspect of ongoing works under the Senior High School Intervention Project.

He will also inspect the Odawna Sahara Storm Drain Project, and cut the sod for the construction of a Science-based Senior High School near the Weija Treatment Plant in the Weija-Gbawe Constituency to end the second day of the tour.

The final day of the tour will begin with an inspection of the Railway Track Construction from Afienya to Ashaiman. He will cut the sod for construction of a Sea Defense Project at Prampram, in the Ningo-Prampram constituency, and proceed to Tema East where he will meet and interact with clearing agents at the Tema Harbour, and also visit the workshop for retrofitting and repairing of coaches in the Tema West constituency.

At Teshie, President Akufo-Addo will inspect the progress of work on the LEKMA road, and pay a courtesy call on the La Traditional Council to commiserate with them on demise of the late La Mantse.

BY Melvin Tarlue