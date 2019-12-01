Fire Guts GRA Office

Scenes from the incident

There has been a fire outbreak at the Greater Accra Regional Headquarters of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The outbreak occurred on Sunday morning, December 1, 2019.

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service visited the headquarters located at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, to quench the inferno.

The cause of the fire outbreak remained unknown as at the time of filing this report.

According to eyewitness account, the fire started around 8:45am.

Video below:

BY Melvin Tarlue