CAF Confirms Match Venues For WAFCON 2025 In Morocco

THE CONFEDERATION of African Football (CAF), in partnership with the Morocco Local Organising Committee, has announced the six stadiums that will host matches for the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), set to take place in Morocco from July 5 to 26, 2025.

According to the official release, the tournament matches will be played across four cities. Rabat’s Olympic Stadium will serve as one of the flagship venues, while Casablanca will host games at both the Larbi Zaouli Stadium and the Père Jégo Stadium.

Mohammédia’s El Bachir Stadium, Oujda’s Honor Stadium, and the Berkane Stadium in the city of Berkane complete the list of host venues.

The announcement marks a significant step forward in Morocco’s preparations to welcome the continent’s top women’s football teams once again, following the success of the 2022 edition.

CAF has indicated that the full schedule, including match fixtures and the allocation of specific games to each venue, will be made public in the coming weeks.

Ghana’s Black Queens have secured qualification for the tournament and will compete in Group C. They are set to face defending champions South Africa, as well as Tanzania and Mali in what promises to be a challenging group.

Ghana’s participation marks a return to continental competition after missing the previous edition, and the team will be looking to make a strong impression on their comeback.

With anticipation building across the continent, the 2025 WAFCON is expected to be a showcase of the growing talent and competitiveness in African women’s football. Morocco, with its blend of modern infrastructure and passionate football culture, is aiming to deliver a world-class experience for players, fans, and global audiences alike.

BY Wletsu Ransford