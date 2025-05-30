Abdul Fatawu Issahaku Eyes Return For Leicester Pre-season

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has declared that he will be fit and ready to join his Leicester City teammates for pre-season.

Issahaku, who was involved in team training earlier this week, wrapped up his final session at the club ahead of proceeding to his holidays.

The 20-year-old has not been in action since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury (ACL) while playing for the Black Stars in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in November.

However, the winger says he is ready to compete again when the Foxes get back to business for pre-season.

“I have been working so hard. My rehab has been so good with the people, the physio, the management, the players. Everyone has been so supportive to me. I’ll be ready before pre-season,” he said in a video on his club’s socials media page.

Issahaku whose injury forced him to miss the rest of the season’s campaign with Leicester added “I can’t wait to be back on the field, running again, fighting for the badge as always.”