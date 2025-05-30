Chelsea Make History With Comeback Win Over Betis In Conference League Final

Chelsea produced a stunning second-half comeback to beat Real Betis 4-1 in the UEFA Conference League final, becoming the first club to win all five major UEFA trophies.

The Blues trailed at the break in Wroclaw after Abde Ezzalzouli fired in a deserved opener for Betis, assisted by the ever-influential Isco. But with 25 minutes remaining, Chelsea turned the game on its head.

Cole Palmer was the catalyst, delivering two pinpoint crosses from the right. Enzo Fernandez nodded in the equaliser from Palmer’s inswinger, before Nicolas Jackson bundled home at the near post just five minutes later.

Substitute Jadon Sancho made it 3-1 with a sublime curling finish following a clever pass from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Moises Caicedo sealed the win in stoppage time, his long-range effort taking a deflection before finding the net.

The victory not only handed Chelsea their first Conference League title but also completed their sweep of European honours—the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Super Cup, and the now-defunct Cup Winners’ Cup.

It also marked a bold reward for head coach Enzo Maresca, who fielded his strongest XI in the final despite criticism earlier in the campaign.

Remarkably, Chelsea also ended a long-standing Spanish dominance in European finals, becoming the first foreign side to beat a Spanish team in a final since 2001. Spanish clubs had won 27 consecutive European or international finals involving one of their teams.