Assist Us With Ridge Hospital Phase 2 – Dr Adam-Zakaria

The Medical Director (to the right of the Chief Imam) and his entourage pose for a photograph

The newly appointed Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (GARH), also known as Ridge Hospital, Dr. Leslie Issa Adam-Zakaria yesterday pleaded with government to support the facility to complete the phase two of its expansion project.

He made the plea during a sideline interaction with the media when he led a management team of the facility to pay a courtesy visit on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at the latter’s New Fadama residence in Accra.

The hospital, in its current state, is congested because not all the departments are within the main building, he said. The completion of the phase two project would address the congestion challenges the facility is encountering.

He told his host the Chief Imam that “I am here with my team to introduce ourselves to you, because as a stakeholder we require your support to execute our mandate. We want you to pray for us to succeed in managing this facility. I cannot take up this responsibility as the head of this hospital without reaching out to stakeholders such as you.”

The Chief Imam prayed to God to support the new medical director to discharge his duties successfully.

Supporting the Chief Imam to receive the team were Dr. Marzuk Azindoo, Personal Assistant to the Chief Imam, Alhaji Abdul Latif, Protocol Officer to the Chief Imam and a member of the Advisory Board of the Chief Imam, Sheikh Tijani.

Accompanying the medical director were Mr. Adam Mohammed Hardi (Hospital Administrator), Mr. Daniel Dodzi, Head of Finance, Mr. Simon Awogbadeck, Head of PPME, Dr. Mrs. Grace Attah-Adjepong, Mr. Michael Ajire, Head of Internal Audit and Ms. Juliana Haruna, Head of Public Relations.

The Ridge Hospital, as the GARH is generally referred to, used to be the European Hospital during the Gold Coast days, its doors then open to only Whites.