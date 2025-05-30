Mahama Renominates MMDCEs Across 3 Regions

President John Mahama

Following Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) as amended, President John Dramani Mahama has re-nominated several Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) for various assemblies across the country. The nominations are pending approval by their respective local assemblies.

In the Ashanti Region, Sarah Amoakowaa was renominated for the Asante-Akim North Municipal Assembly, Albert Dajurah for the Adansi Asokwa District Assembly, and Emmanuel Jackson Agumah for the Afigya Kwabre North District Assembly.

The Upper West Region also saw two re-nominations; Adamu Sayibu for the Wa East District Assembly and Mary Haruna for the Nadowli-Kaleo District Assembly.

In the Upper East Region, the President has re-nominated Ariku Martin Akudugu for the Binduri District Assembly.

These renominations are part of the government’s continued efforts to strengthen local governance and ensure effective development at the district level.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong