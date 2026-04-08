CAF President To Visit Senegal After AFCON Verdict

CAF President Patrice Motsepe

President of the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), Dr. Patrice Motsepe is set to visit Senegal today and meet Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and president of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), Abdoulaye Fall.

This visit follows the controversial decision by the CAF Appeals Board to award Morocco the Africa Cup of Nations title some weeks ago.

Motsepe had earlier promised, more than a week ago, to meet with Senegal’s President as well as the President of the national football federation on Tuesday.

At the heart of the discussions will be the issue of the Africa Cup of Nations final, currently pending before the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Faced with tensions between the various parties, Patrice Motsepe had announced his intention to prioritize dialogue in order to find a peaceful resolution to this matter.

Ahead of the visit, Fall said “Senegal is the land of Teranga;Teranga means hospitality, adding that the CAF President would be greeted as if he is in his “own country.”

“President Patrice Motsepe has decided to come, and he will receive a wonderful welcome. We are all Africans, and this is his country,” he added.