Calls Grow For Andre Ayew To Step Aside From Black Stars

Sudan national team assistant coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu has suggested that Ghana captain Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew should consider stepping away from the Black Stars to allow younger players to take their place in the squad.

Speaking in an interview with Luv FM, Osei-Fosu acknowledged Ayew’s immense contribution to Ghanaian football but questioned whether the veteran forward still fits into the team’s current plans.

“He might be a very, very good player, but you have to ask yourself in the current setup if he is still needed,” he said.

According to Osei-Fosu, stepping aside while still respected could help preserve the legacy of the 36-year-old forward.

“For me, the answer is no. Dede is my man, but sometimes you leave when the applause is still high,” he added. “He should let it go and focus on his club football.”

His comments come shortly after Ghana’s Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, indicated that he would not be surprised if Ayew is included in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in June.

Ayew joined Dutch club NAC Breda in January after spending close to a year without a club and has started only three matches since his arrival.

Despite growing debate over his future with the national team, Ayew remains one of Ghana’s most decorated footballers.

The former Black Stars captain has represented the country at four FIFA World Cups and has yet to officially retire from international football.

Osei-Fosu, however, believes national team selections should reflect the current needs of the squad rather than past achievements, noting that stepping away at the right time can protect a player’s legacy.