23 Players Sent Off After Brawl In Cruzeiro vs Atletico Mineiro Final

A chaotic moment during the game

A dramatic Campeonato Mineiro final between Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro ended in chaos after 23 players were sent off following a mass brawl.

Cruzeiro secured a 1–0 victory in Belo Horizonte, with Kaio Jorge scoring the winner to clinch their first Minas Gerais state title since 2019 under manager Tite.

However, the match was overshadowed by a violent confrontation in the closing moments.

The incident began when Atletico goalkeeper Everson pushed Cruzeiro midfielder Christian to the ground and placed his knee on the player’s chest after a collision while chasing a loose ball.

Christian’s teammates quickly rushed to his defence, confronting the goalkeeper and pushing him into the goalpost, which sparked a larger melee involving players from both sides.

Referee Matheus Delgado Candancan did not show red cards during the match, but Brazilian outlet Globo reported that 23 players were later dismissed because the fight prevented the referee from issuing the cards on the field.

Cruzeiro had 12 players sent off, including goalscorer Kaio Jorge, while 11 Atletico players, including former Brazil international Hulk and defender Renan Lodi, were also dismissed.

“It’s regrettable,” Hulk said after the match, admitting players must protect the image of their clubs and the sport.