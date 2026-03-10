Osei-Fosu Calls For Review Of Björkegren’s Black Stars Role

Kim Lars Björkegren

Sudan assistant coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to reconsider its decision to include Kim Lars Björkegren in the Black Stars’ technical team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Björkegren currently serves as head coach of the Black Queens, Ghana’s women’s national team, who are preparing for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) scheduled for July.

Osei-Fosu fears the arrangement could affect the women’s team’s preparations for the continental tournament.

“They have to change it because during the World Cup, the Black Queens must be preparing,” he told Luv FM.

“I’m not calling for a change just for the sake of it. Unless they want to sacrifice one of the tournaments, it’s fundamental because Ghana wants to qualify for the Women’s World Cup.”

He stressed that WAFCON is crucial for Ghana’s women’s team because the competition also serves as a pathway to the next FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Osei-Fosu said his stance reflects his long-standing support for the Black Queens and urged authorities not to treat the tournament lightly.

“As I sit here, nobody should play with it,” he warned.