Cameroonian youths mad at president for appointing old guards

Youths in Cameroon are reportedly peeved over their president’s continuous decision to appoint old guards.

According to local media reports in Cameroon, President Paul Biya, aged 88, continues to appoint old guards to prominent government positions.

Reports say in the event that Mr Biya can no longer function as President die apparently to old age, the next in line to succeed him is 87-year-old Senate President, Marcel Niat Njifenji.

Again, reports say the third in command is Cavaye Yegui Djibril, Cameroon’s third most powerful politician and speaker of the national assembly. Djibril is 82 years old.

By Melvin Tarlue