Cameroon’s Gov’t Blows $28m Covid19 Cash – Report

A whopping $28 million of Cameroon’s coronavirus cash has reportedly been misappropriated.

Reports say Government agencies in Cameroon allegedly awarded contracts on questionable grounds, falsified accounts, and caused losses of $28 million to the state.

The discovery was made following an audit into Cameroon’s COVID-19 response.

The audit report accordingly revealed that government officials misappropriated funds.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had given $382 million to Cameroon since the start of the coronavirus.

By Melvin Tarlue