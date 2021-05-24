KGL Partners Sports Ministry For AFCON

Mustapha Yussif, Sports Minister

The KGL Group has offered a supporting package for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cameroun of which Ghana’s Black Stars are participants.

The gesture, the board and management of the group said, is in response to President Akufo-Addo’s call for corporate donations towards the $25 million for the sporting fiesta scheduled to be held next year.

The board and management of KGL points out that the package is intended to enhance the development of sports in the country.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is engaged in garnering funds towards meeting the cost of Ghana’s participation in the delayed fiesta scheduled for 2022.

Other bodies which have made pledges to the request during a recent breakfast meeting with the President include among others Coca Cola Bottling Company, Akosombo Textiles, Toyota Ghana Ltd, COCOBOD, Universal Motors, Zondac Tec Ghana Ltd and MacDan Group.

Funds raised will be used for the upcoming AFCON and to support the Black Stars for the 2022 FIFA World Cup campaigns through the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The fund will also support the other national teams including the U-20 side, Black Satellites.

Management of KGL has stated that the social corporate gestures of the Group are intended to improving its consumer connection and supporting socially relevant causes.

KGL Technology Limited is an operational arm of the KGL Group a full-fledged digital services provider operating *959# online lottery under the mandate of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) as its legally licensed online lotto marketing company.

KGL Technology Limited has been at the forefront of supporting the government’s digitisation project whose successfully implementation will enhance revenue generation for the state kitty.

According to the Board Chairman of the KGL Group, “KGL’s social accountability goes beyond just giving back to society or charity cases, but encompasses the complete integration of KGL’s business divisions to check impact of our operations across all aspects of society, including economic, social, and environmental.”

The chairman called on other corporate bodies to heed the government’s call and support the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the GFA’s efforts towards preparing the national team for the international assignment and others.

By A.R. Gomda