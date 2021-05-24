Kane Urges Salah For Golden Boots Crown

Harry Kane collects the Golden Boot and Playmaker awards after scoring 23 goals and notching up 14 assists in the Premier League this season

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane has won the 2020-21 Premier League Golden Boot after scoring 23 goals over the course of the season.

Kane, who according to ESPN sources has told Spurs he wants to leave this summer, beat Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to the prize. The Egypt international finished the season with 22 goals.

Both players had gone into the final day level on 22, but Kane scored in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City, while Salah drew a blank in Liverpool’s win over Crystal Palace.

This is Kane’s third Golden Boot award after winning it in back-to-back seasons in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

He has scored 221 goals in 336 games for Spurs across all competitions and is on track to beat Alan Shearer’s Premier League record of 260 goals. Kane, 27, has 166.

Sunday’s game against Leicester possibly marked Kane’s last in a Tottenham shirt as he has requested a move away from Spurs.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are all reportedly interested in the 27-year-old.