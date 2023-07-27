Camidoh’s “Brown Skin Girl” Makes Waves

BET Award nominee, Camidoh real name Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie has released his much-anticipated music video titled ” Brown Skin Girl” which is currently making waves on various social media platforms.

The song which was released on Thursday, 20th July 2023, features multiple awarding winning Dancehall Act Stonebwoy and comes off his new playlist, LITA (Love is the Answer) .

Currently, with over 17,000 views on YouTube, the music video shot in Ghana was art directed by Avaala showcasing black-melanin African girls accompanied by captivating imagery .

Since the release, Brown Skin Girl’s song has been topping trends on Twitter, with congratulatory comments to the “Sugarcane” crooner for his consistency following his big nomination at the BET

One Nhatburnito in a tweet sighted by NewsOne wrote, ” This Part In The Brown Skin Girl Always Gives Me Goosebumps Chale 🔥❤🤩

Camidoh And Stonebwoy Nailed This Music Video “.

Meanwhile, Camidoh will be competitive with his fellow artist Black Sherif, and Gyakie for the 2023 Headies Awards in Nigeria.

The Ghanaian music stars have been nominated in the category of Best West African Artiste of The Year, alongside The Therapist from Liberia.

This category aims to recognize artists of West African descent who have made remarkable achievements and significant impacts across Africa in the year under review.

