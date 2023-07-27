2 Fishermen Confirmed Dead Af Tema Harbour

Tragedy struck in Tema in the early hours of Thursday as two fishermen lost their lives after their canoe was allegedly rammed into by a patrol speed boat at the anchorage of the Tema Port.

The incident occurred during a Homowo ritual fishing expedition sanctioned by the Tema Traditional Council.

The identity of the patrol boat is yet to be determined, but some members of the fishing community claim it belongs to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA). However, the GPHA has vehemently denied that the boat in question belongs to the Authority.

The canoe, named “Adesa Na Ohetsui” (Man, have patience), was carrying 12 fishermen at the time of the incident. While some reports suggest that the fishermen defied the closed fishing season, which is set to end on July 31, others maintain that they were following traditional rituals.

According to witnesses, a patrol team from the GPHA arrived at the anchorage and attempted to drive away the fishermen. It was during this encounter that the patrol boat allegedly rammed into the side of the canoe, causing it to capsize. The deceased have been identified as Francis Tetteh Larbi, 27, and Samuel Acquaye Allotey, 45, both residents of Tema New Town.

The incident has sparked outrage among the fishing community, who are calling for an independent investigation into the incident and for the GPHA to be held accountable.

When the police arrived at the scene to retrieve the bodies, a near-brawl ensued between the law enforcement agents and a crowd of people, who believed their kinsmen should not be treated as criminals.

The Commander of the Marine Police Unit in Tema, Superintendent Charles Osei, confirmed the incident and stated that investigations are currently underway to establish the cause and identity of the boat involved.

Sources have revealed that the patrol boat was deployed to the anchorage following a signal from port control about alleged illegal activity by some fishing boats. It is alleged that the fishermen attempted to escape when they saw the patrol boat approaching, leading to the collision.

The Tema Metropolitan Security Committee (MESEC) has set up a five-member committee, comprising representatives from various agencies, to probe the circumstances surrounding the incident. The committee has been given five days to submit its report.

In response to the incident, the GPHA released a press statement denying ownership of the patrol boat.

The statement mentioned that the Port Control Station received a distress call from MV. Seaspan Dubai, requesting assistance to ward off several surrounding fishing boats. The GPHA security patrol team promptly responded and cautioned the fishing boats to leave. The statement emphasized that no collision occurred during their patrol activities.

Despite the denial, the fishing community and other concerned individuals are demanding accountability and justice for the deceased fishermen.

The investigation will play a crucial role in determining the exact cause of the incident and the responsible party involved.

By Vincent Kubi