14 Arrested Over Mpameso Forest Clash

Fourteen suspects are in the firm grips of the police in connection with a clash leading to the death of two persons at Mpameso Forest near Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

The suspects Hafiz Mohammed, Fuseini Mohammed, Abass Abukari, Alhassan Razak, Fuseini Shaibu, Addai Gyebi, Abubakari Issahaku, Seidu Sulemana, Kwabena Yeboah, Alhassan Awal, Enoch Opoku, Ibrahim Issah, Obeng Richard and Ibrahim Adams, according to Police investigation, shot the two deceased persons during the clash while they were guarding a timber concession at Mpameso Forest.

A search conducted on them following their arrest led to the retrieval of eight pump action guns, a cutlass and a knife.

All suspects are currently in Police custody assisting the investigation and were put before court on 27th July 2023, to face justice.

Police have urged the public to provide any information that may assist in the ongoing investigations into the incident.

They have also reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, and will continue to work tirelessly to bring all perpetrators of violence and crime to justice.

The families of the deceased persons have been notified, and the Police have expressed their condolences to them. They have assured them of their determination to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible for the deaths of their loved ones are held accountable for their actions.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter measures to address the issue of unlawful possession of firearms in the country. The Police have reiterated their commitment to working with other stakeholders to address this challenge and ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

By Vincent Kubi