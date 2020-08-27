Campaign On Achievements Otumfuo Cautions Mahama

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

THE ASANTEHENE, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has charged President Akufo-Addo and his predecessor, ex-President John Mahama, to campaign on ideas ahead of the December 7 elections.

According to him, the two gentlemen, who are the main contenders in the upcoming presidential election, have served the country for one-term each, for which reason he is expecting them to campaign on their achievements.

Speaking when ex-President Mahama introduced his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, to him at the Manhyia Palace yesterday, Otumfuo also demanded a clean campaign devoid of insults.

“I am urging President Nana Akufo-Addo of the ruling New Patriotic Party and ex-President Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress to adopt clean and decent political campaign,” he stressed.

“The two of you have had the privilege to serve the country; therefore, if you want to be re-elected into political office, then you should preach about what you were able to achieve when you had the chance to rule.

“There is no need for either of you and the other aspirants to insult or fight; just let the electorate know what you achieved in political office and your plans and policies to develop the country when give the nod,” he counselled.

“You have been president before and you want to be re-elected, and President Akufo-Addo is also campaigning to retain his seat; just engage in campaign of ideas to help the electorate.

“The campaign message that you (politicians) would preach about would go a long way to help the electorate to make an informed decision regarding who they should vote for on December 7,” he added.

Mahama 2016 Defeat

Otumfuo recounted that some Ghanaians, after the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections, said they voted out Mr. Mahama and his NDC due to hunger and anger, saying he hoped Mr. Mahama had learnt his lessons.

According to him, the citizenry are discerning so they expect politicians in government to introduce better policies and programmes that can help improve their lives and transform the country.

The Asantehene reiterated the need for ex-President Mahama to learn his lessons by identifying his mistakes in 2016 and correcting them now, especially as he aspires to be given the nod to rule Ghana again.

“After your election as the NDC flagbearer for the 2020 polls, you came here to introduce yourself to me, and I asked whether you have learnt your lessons regarding what caused your defeat.

“I hope you have identified your shortfalls that caused your 2016 defeat and duly corrected them as you seek the mandate of Ghanaians again,” Otumfuo pointed out.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, after introducing herself to Otumfuo, pleaded with the Asantehene to bless her to realize her ambition to become Vice-President in 2021, adding that Otumfuo should also advise her always.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi