Can Oly Reclaim Top Spot?… As They Face Kotoko Today

Dislodged league leaders Great Olympics clash with current leaders Asante Kotoko at the Accra Stadium today.

Indeed, Olympics’ quest to reclaim the top spot, a position they occupied for some time until last Sunday, coupled with Kotoko’s hanker to avenge the first round 2-0 defeat, has heightened the stakes.

Of course, Kotoko has undergone a lot of changes since the last time the two sides clashed.

The arrival of former Black Stars coach Mariano Barreto and his compatriots has seen a transformed Porcupine Warriors and if that is anything to go by then, Annor Walker and his charges will have to really play above themselves to realise the back to the summit mission.

The two sides engaged in some low profile games where Oly hit the back of the net five times, while Kotoko lost 0-1.

But indications are that, it was a deliberate ploy by Kotoko’s Portuguese trainer to take pressure off his players.

The defeat to Oly, when the competition has barely developed, necessitated Maxwell Konadu’s removal.

Kotoko are on the league summit with 34 points, just a point better than the Wonder Club.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum