MUSIGA Executives Visit Tourism Minister

Dr. Ibrahim Awal (5th left) in a pose with MUSIGA executives

The national executives of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) led by the acting president of the union, Bessa Simons, has paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Awal, in his office in Accra.

The purpose of the visit to the tourism minister was to brief the minister about the union and its activities as well as solicit government support.

MUSIGA said it hopes to collaborate with the ministry on various projects to improve the standard of the Ghanaian music industry.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Awal, was impressed and applauded the national executives of MUSIGA for paying such an honourable visit to his office.

He assured creative arts practitioners of the support of his ministry to enable them realise their aspirations.

Dr. Awal said President Akufo-Addo had a keen interest in the welfare of musicians and the development of the music industry.

The acting President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons, reminded the minister of the President’s promise of relocating the union. He also briefed the minister on MUSIGA’s activities over the past two years.

Present at the meeting were Mark Okraku Mantey, President of the Creative Arts Council, Diana Hopeson, Pat Thomas, Rev. Dr. Thomas Yawson, Chizzy Nii Adu and Ahuma Bosco Ocansey.

By George Clifford Owusu