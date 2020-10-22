Canadian High Commission Donates 5 Buses To Agricultural Colleges

The High Commission of Canada to Ghana has donated five newly procured buses to some Agricultural Colleges in Ghana.

According to the High Commission, the buses will help to meet the transportation needs of students and tutors in terms of field and learning visits.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Accra, the Deputy Director, Chief of Operations, High Commission of Canada to Ghana, Stephanie Brunet, said the buses will also allow for practical assignments outside campuses that will help reorient agriculture education and training towards an agri-business market-oriented system, which will equip extension delivery services with skills to support farmers to transform from subsistence to income earning enterprises.

She stated that the buses were provided under the Modernizing Agriculture in Ghana (MAG) programme.

Through the MAG programme, she “Canada is directly providing $125 million to the Government of Ghana to help modernize the agriculture sector.

According to her, the agriculture sector has significant potential for reducing poverty and inequality in Ghana.

“Overall, agriculture is a key sector for Canada’s international assistance, to achieve Canada’s Feminist Policy objectives and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Canada’s support to agricultural development has been focusing on Gender Transformative Approaches in Agriculture, which as we know, is directly aligned with the aim and objectives of the Modernizing Agriculture in Ghana programme: to improve the production Modernizing of female and male farmers by supporting the implementation of a comprehensive market-oriented approach to farming, and to strengthen and modernize agricultural extension service delivery at the national, regional and district levels ”

By Melvin Tarlue