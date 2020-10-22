GFA Cry Over Stadium Charges

Kurt E. S. Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt E. S. Okraku has responded to the new fees announced by the National Sports Authority (NSA) for the usage of the Accra Stadium by Premier League clubs.

In the past, clubs paid a fraction of the gate proceeds from matches as part of their contribution for using the stadium for their league—a widely accepted norm in the country.

And with the new season drawing nigh and new measures expected to minimize the number of supporters admitted at the stadium, the NSA has announced a new method for paying for the facility usage.

Home teams are expected to pay GH¢20,000 per match under Category B matches while Category C matches will attract GH¢15,000 which appears extremely high for the clubs who are already reeling under the difficulties of Covid-19 and the lack of sponsorship for the league.

The new happenings have stirred the GFA boss who wants to engage the NSA to avoid the high charges announced by the body in charge of stadiums in the country.

“I have read in the public space a statement from the NSA on new stadiums user facility charges. I will say this is unfortunate and GFA will engage the NSA on these exorbitant and unacceptable fees!” said the GFA President.

From The Sports Desk