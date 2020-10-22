Acheampong Saves Teda From Relegation

Frank Acheampong

Ghanaian International Frank Acheampong put up a sterling performance to keep Tianjin Teda in the Chinese Super Super League after holding Shenzhen Kaisa to a 1-1 drawn game, completing a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Teda, who went into the game at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre with a 2-0 advantage courtesy Acheampong’s brace in the first leg, had a more defensive approach yet the Ghanaian winger remained a torn in the flesh of the Kaisa defence who had no antidote to the attacker’s swiftness, pace and power.

John Murray shot the home side into the lead in the 28th minute and Teda went for the break without a response. Both teams after recess, played with a lot of intensity, as Kaisa doubled their advantage to cancel Teda’s 2-0 lead from the corresponding fixture.

Teda on the other hand probed for the equalizer to complicate matters for the home side. It took the exploits of skipper Acheampong, who was brought down close to the penalty box after taking on three defenders.

Felix Bastians connected home an Odil Akhmedov free kick for the equalizer in the 75th minute.

And by the result, Teda escaped relegation as they advance to the next stage of the play offs while Shenzhen Kaisa suffered demotion.

An elated Acheampong said “I am so happy we escaped relegation, I have had incredible seasons with Teda and if the team will be relegated, not at a time I am captain of this great club.”

He added “I told my team mates we could do it and I am glad we saved our dear club. The fans and management are happy and we are grateful to God.”

Tianjin Teda now awaits their opponents for the Semi final of the play-offs.

From The Sports Desk