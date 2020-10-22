Ozil Blasts Arsenal After Axe

Mesut Ozil

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has said “loyalty is hard to come by,” as he expressed his disappointment at being omitted from the club’s Premier League squad list.

The 32-year-old was left out of both the Europa League and domestic lists, which meant he would not be available until at least January and has likely played his last match for the club.

“This is a difficult message to write to Arsenal fans that I have played for over the past few years,” he wrote.

“I am really disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being.

“Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated.

“As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I have always tried to remain positive from week to week that there’s maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That is why I kept silent so far.

“Before the coronavirus break I was really happy with the development under our new coach Mikel Arteta—we have been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level.

“But then things changed and I was no longer allowed to play football for Arsenal.

“What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with the fans of this club,” he noted.