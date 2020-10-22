‘Nigeria Govt Are Killers’

Odion Ighalo

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has pleaded with the UK Government and United Nations to help the people of Nigeria after protestors were killed on the streets of Lagos.

Angry demonstrations have been taking place in Nigeria for two weeks as citizens speak out against brutality from a now-disbanded section of the police called the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

It has been reported that up to 12 people have been killed and others wounded after soldiers opened fire in the Lekki District on Tuesday, and Ighalo is among a high-profile group of sportsmen to have spoken out on social media.

In an emotional video filmed on the pitch at the Parc des Princes after United’s victory over PSG, Ighalo slammed the Nigerian Government as ‘killers’ and urged British politicians and the UN to help.

Ighalo, a Nigerian international, said, “I am sad and heartbroken and I don’t know where to start from. I am not the kind of guy who talks about politics, but I can’t keep quiet anymore about what is going on back home in Nigeria.

“I would say the government is a shame to the world – for killing your own citizens, sending military to the streets, to kill unarmed protesters because they are protesting for their rights. It is uncalled for.

“You people will be remembered in the history as the first government to send military to the city to start killing their own citizens.

“I am ashamed of this government. I am tired of you guys. I can’t take this anymore. I am calling the UK Government, calling all those leaders in the world to please see what is going on in Nigeria and help us – help the poor citizens.

“I want to tell my brothers and sisters back home to remain safe. Be indoors; please don’t come outside. Because this government is a killer and it will keep killing if the world does not talk about this.”

Gary Lineker was one of the first to lend his support to Ighalo, retweeting the video to his 7.7million Twitter followers.

Anthony Joshua, whose mother is Nigerian, was also quick to show his support amid the ugly scenes in Lagos, posting his own video on Instagram.