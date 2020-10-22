Tourism Ministry Disburses $1.4m To 15 SMEs

Barbara Oteng Gyasi

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has disbursed a total of $1.4 million to the first 15 beneficiaries of grants under the Ghana Tourism Development Project.

The scheme is aimed at supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to develop and improve the various tourist sites and also build capacity within the tourism sector.

Speaking at a ceremony held in Accra on Tuesday to award beneficiaries of the scheme, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, noted that the Covid-19 pandemic had hit the travel and tourism industry globally and proactive interventions like these by the government offered the opportunity and support required to revitalize the industry.

“The Nana Akufo-Addo-led government and, indeed, my ministry believe that such support schemes through the participation of private sector enterprises are investments that will yield benefits to the tourism sector as a boost to the transformation of our economy and the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda.

“As a government, we recognize and believe in the special abilities and unique roles of the private sector to positively impact the tourism sector through the special initiatives and programmes such as this,” Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi said, adding, “An amount totalling an equivalent of $1.4 million is being awarded to the 15 beneficiaries to whom we say ‘congratulations – Ayekoo’.

“Your business plans have been carefully assessed; you satisfactorily met all the requirements and have been selected on merit.

“Do seize the opportunity to add more value to your tourism products and services to stimulate tourism and the Ghanaian economy.”

The minister further indicated that the project coordinating unit in collaboration with the World Bank would continue to provide the necessary assistance and monitoring to ensure the desired results were derived for the mutual benefit of the organizations and the country at large.