Maynne Man Out With New Single ‘Odo Beba Ni’

Maynne Man

Fast-rising highlife artiste, Thomas Kofi Amoah, known on stage as Maynne Man, has dropped his long-awaited new single, titled Odo Beba Ni.

The single which will be launched on October 30, 2020 follows his first single, Time, produced by Wise the Maker.

Maynne Man is one of the new kids on the block with a distinct style of singing, showcasing unique creative energy, powerful lyrics and positive messages.

The Kumasi-born highlife artiste is among a few upcoming highlife artistes who are determined to make Ghana proud with their style of music in the coming years.

“I am always focused on success and that is a message I hope to pass across with my music. The support from fans since the release of my debut single has been a blissful one.

“My fans are the reason I dare not to rest on my laurels. That is also why I am currently in the studio working on collaborations with hottest music artistes in the industry,” he told BEATWAVES.

As a versatile singer who has wide experiences in songwriting and recording, Maynne Man is also an energetic performer who leaves many asking for more anytime he mounts the stage to entertain.

Odo Beba Ni is a well-nurtured song of praise that is perfect for wooing any lady. It is for all the gorgeous ladies with beautiful hearts, and a prospective anthem for guys who want to approach the women of their choice.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Nana Kwame Ampadu, Amakye Dede and Pat Thomas, Maynne Man has created good and danceable songs that are yet to hit the Ghanaian music industry.

The music video for the song which featured a number of celebrities such as Adjetey Anang, aka Pusher, among others was ready and would hit the screens soon.

The song in due time will top music charts on different music and television stations nationwide, just as Maynne Man’s previous single, Time.

He is currently in the studio working on two singles which will be released in December to entertain his fans.

The artiste who is under E.T Akunnor Music Management has been enjoying massive support from fans and his music management team.

By George Clifford Owusu