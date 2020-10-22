Kwesi Arthur Featured On 2020 BET Hiphop Awards Cypher

Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian rap artiste Kwesi Arthur who was nominated for the Best International Act category at the 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards has been featured on BET Africa’s 2020 Hip-Hop Award Cypher.

Kwesi was featured alongside other African artistes including Angola’s Cage One, Ginger Trill (South Africa), Rosa Ree (Tanzania), King Kaka (Kenya), Suspect 95 (Ivory Coast), Elizabeth Ventura (Angola) and Omg Oumy Gueye (Senegal).

The cypher will be released on October 20 ahead of the BET Hip-Hop Awards which is slated for October 28.

Although no Ghanaian act was nominated for this year’s 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards, many Ghanaians are expressing satisfaction after seeing Kwesi Arthur being featured on the cypher.

Meanwhile a large number music industry players as well as social media users have taken to social media to laud the rapper for such an achievement.

Kwesi Arthur won the 2020 VGMA Best Rapper of the Year Award in August and that goes a long way to cement his involvement in this year’s BET Hip-Hop Cypher.

Born Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, Kwesi Arthur is currently considered one of the best young artistes in Ghana and in Africa.

He became the second Ghanaian rapper to be nominated for BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher after Sarkodie’s nomination in 2019.

A product of Tema Secondary School, Kwesi Arthur began to pursue a career in music after listening to Drake‘s debut album, Thank Me Later.

In 2015 he released the lead single, Grind Day, from his debut EP, Live from Nkrumah Krom.

The record was released under his independent outfit and supported by a social movement called GroundUp Chale.

He later released the remix for Grind Day, featuring Sarkodie and Medikal.

Kwesi Arthur has collaborated with numerous Ghanaian acts which include Sarkodie, Medikal, KiDi, Jason E LA, R2Bees, B4bonah, M3dal, M.anifest, EL, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and South African rapper Nasty C .

By George Clifford Owusu