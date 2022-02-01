Cape Coast Markets Disinfected

The fumigation exercise in Cape Coast

The joint fumigation exercise between LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited and the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) reached Cape Coast, the Central regional capital last Saturday.

As was the case with the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Market in the Greater Accra Region and the six market centres in the Eastern regional capital, Koforidua, thousands of shops were fumigated in Cape Coast in a bid to keep the place hygienic.

The three main market centres in Cape Coast namely, the Kotokoraba Market, Anafo Market and Abura Market were fully fumigated.

The Market Centres Fumigation Project is an initiative of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited in collaboration with GUTA, with the overarching objective of supporting government efforts to quell the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and is done free of charge as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the company.

The plan, according to the Chief Executive Officer of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, Mr. Kareem Abu, is to undertake the exercise across the country, with a focus on market centres. “Our plan is to cover market centres across the country to ensure that we bring some amount of relief to the traders as they go about their business. As a company, we’ll do our bit by fumigating the market centres and also appeal to the traders to compliment this initiative by adhering to the safety protocols. If we join forces in our collective drive to win the fight against the pandemic, we can indeed win together.” Mr. Abu opined in an interview with the media during the exercise.

He said the company deems the project imperative as it provides an opportunity to give back to society as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Nana Kwabena Peprah, a National Executive Member of GUTA, expressed gratitude to the leadership of GUTA in the Central Region and the traders in general for their cooperation which saw the exercise pass off smoothly. He assured that the national leadership of GUTA will continue to make the welfare of traders in the country a priority. Nana Peprah who also doubles as the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of GUTA entreated Corporate Ghana to emulate the shiny example of LCB Worldwide Ghana by lending their support to the Ghanaian people in such difficult moments.

The company specialises in prevention solutions and disease control at airports, seaports and border crossings. The company applies its proprietary disinfection systems to control and kill infectious pathogens on humans, clothing, surfaces, baggage, cargo, containers, conveyors, goods and postal parcels by direct exposure to chemical or physical agents.