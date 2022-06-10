Cape Coast Ready For Fetu Afahye

A scene from the launch

THIS YEAR’S edition of the Oguaa Fetu Afahye Festival celebrated by the people of Cape Coast in the Central Region, has been launched.

The celebration, themed “Making Cape Coast Great Again; Through Education, Tourism and Development,” comes off in September.

Activities forming part of the celebration include the Central Expo, a vigil at the Bakaano, which hosts a regatta for the Asafo companies, a youth colloquium, as well as a children and gender activism day.

Speaking at the launch, chairman of the Afahye Planning Committee, Perry Mensah, said he was upbeat that the celebration will live up to its expectation to ensure that Cape Coast takes its rightful place in the Ghana’s tourism space.

He said the festival had become a conduit for reviving and redeveloping the once socio-economically vibrant and culturally rich Metropolis.

He was optimistic that the celebration would live up to its expectations, having lined up series of activities to ensure that Cape Coast took its rightful place in the Ghanaian Society.

The ban on noisemaking will soon commence and it will affect the use of loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, clapping of hands and the use of any form of musical instruments during the period.

During the period, the Oguaa Traditional Council would pray for the country and the citizens to continue to keep the flame of peace, love, tranquility, and good brotherliness.

“We also entreat all persons in Oguaa to comply with the ban on drumming and noisemaking and refrain from making derogatory remarks about the rites, customs, practices and beliefs of the people,” Mr Mensah cautioned.

Mr Mensah urged residents to work together towards keeping the Metropolis clean and healthy by participating in the monthly clean-up exercise.

He said residents could, on their own, get together to clean their immediate environs without necessarily waiting on the community leaders to organize a clean-up and urged the media to project the festival and all its related activities.

BY George Clifford Owusu