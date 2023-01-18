Captain One Rocks Royal Golf Club

Appiah in a pose with the trophy at stake

This year’s edition of the ever growing Captain One Charity Invitational Golf Championship, is scheduled for January 20 to 22 at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi.

The 54-hole event, which is the sixth edition, is expected to attract over 100 golfers across the country competing for very attractive prizes ranging from cash vouchers, trophies as well as medals.

And with focus on the Captain One Kid’s Project, geared towards training children from deprived areas to become golfers, this year’s would begin with the Kid’s Championship on Friday.

Children from the Safe Child Advocacy Care Home in Kumasi and the Angel of Hope Orphanage Care Home as well as other groups and individuals would participate in a competition.

They would pit their strength against the likes of Jennifer Sature (last year’s winner) and Ayisha Aminu for the top prize in that category.

The pros and amateurs would take their turn on Saturday in the main event.

They would be up to challenge last year’s winner James Akwaboah, who dethroned Ghana’s top golfer Vincent Torgah, for the bragging rights as the defending champion.

President of Captain One Golf Society, Pius Ayeh Appiah said, “I am most excited about the kid’s event which is becoming part of our annual championships as we endeavour to give hope to people in deprived communities.”

The Captain One Golf Society, he said, has been committed to the development of golf by engaging young people, especially females, and it has been growing very fast in recent years.

He expressed appreciation to sponsors including iGimel Sports Wear, Servaco PPS, RK Cliste, Industrial Procurement Service (IPS), Flo Polo Designs and Mosak Photography for their support.