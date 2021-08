The President of the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin-Archange Touadéra, has landed in Rwanda for a state visit.

Mr Touadéra is scheduled to hold talks talks with the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

He is also expected to witness the signing of a number of bilateral agreements.

Among other things, his visit is aimed at strengthening the existing cooperation between CAR and Rwanda in areas such as security as well as private sector partnerships, officials disclosed.

By Melvin Tarlue