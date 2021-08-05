Prioritize Unity Over Parochial Interest – Freddie Blay

Freddie Blay

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, strongly believes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has fully delivered on the promises he and the NPP made to Ghanaians.

Mr. Blay delivering his speech at the New Patriotic Party’s 29th anniversary celebration, said President Akufo-Addo has served the country selflessly regardless of the challenges and unending criticisms he faces, which he described as “ugly noises “.

The event was held in Accra on Thursday, August 5, 2021 on the theme: “NPP at 29, a tradition for stability, prosperity, and continuity”.

According to the Chairman, the core values of the New Patriotic Party were commitment and dedication to public service.

He entreated his party members not to forget what defines them, which he explained to be democratic ideals of serving in the interest of the people to build a better Ghana.

‘’And I believe this is what Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is doing at the moment, irrespective of the ugly noises and sometimes direct confrontations’’ he said.

Mr. Blay charged the party members to prioritize unity over parochial interest to help the party achieve its objectives.

“What will keep us in power and help us build a sustainable future is our dedication to delivering faithfully the promises we made to the people of this country,” he added.

He therefore urged the NPP members to stay united, irrespective of their own personal interests, adding that was the only way for the party to stay on top of government and maintain contact with the people of Ghana in terms of its development.

The party has won four presidential elections since multi-party rule began in Ghana in 1992.

By Annie Wharton Savage